Govt reaffirms commitment for transparent, tech-driven, worker-centric labour ecosystem

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The government reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent, technology-driven, and worker-centric labour ecosystem in the country at a two-day National Conference of Labour & Employment.

The two-day conference of industry ministers and secretaries of states and Union Territories, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, concluded here on Wednesday.

The deliberations highlighted innovative measures and best practices aimed at fostering a more inclusive and dynamic labour market in line with India’s economic growth trajectory, according to a labour ministry statement.

The event served as a platform for extensive deliberations with labour ministers of states and senior officers from the Ministry of Labour & Employment and representatives from states and Union Territory labour departments to strengthen coordination in shaping the future of India’s labour landscape.

On the second day, discussions focused on the key initiatives undertaken across states and Union Territories.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) made a presentation outlining its recent initiatives for expanding social security coverage. ESIC also showcased advancements in healthcare delivery, digitalisation of beneficiary services, and steps taken to enhance accessibility and efficiency for workers and their families.

The Labour Bureau, which presented the latest developments in labour statistics, surveys, and data analytics, emphasised the importance of reliable data for informed policy decisions and provided updates on employment, wage, and consumer price indices.

The role of the bureau in supporting evidence-based policymaking through periodic labour surveys was also highlighted.

Union Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani said the Centre and states reaffirmed the collective commitment towards fostering a labour ecosystem that is transparent, technology-driven, and worker-centric.

The ministry reiterated its focus on inclusive growth, social security, and digital empowerment of India's workforce, paving the way for a resilient, equitable, and future-ready worker framework. Such conferences would be held regularly.