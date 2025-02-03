Govt receives 70 bids for 20 coal blocks offered under 11th round

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A total of 70 bids have been received for 20 coal mines out of 27 blocks put on auction in the latest round, Ministry of Coal said on Monday.

The latest round or the 11th round of commercial coal auctions included seven mines from the previous round, the ministry said in a statement.

The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, has opened bids for the 11th round of commercial coal mines auction.

This round received unprecedented responses from the bidders, the statement said, adding that bids have been received for 20 coal mines out of offered 27 coal mines.

A total of 46 companies have submitted their bids in the auction process.

More than 15 new companies, including a Coal India subsidiary, have participated for the first time under commercial coal mine auction.

Some of the major players who participated in the 11th round are Jindal Power Ltd, Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd, and JSW Steel Ltd. PTI ABI TRB