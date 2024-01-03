Govt relaxes certain quality control order norms for AC industry

New Delhi: The government has relaxed quality control order (QCO) norms for the air conditioner industry to promote ease of doing business.

The order was issued in 2019 and it came into effect from October last year.

These relaxations have been given after a detailed stakeholder consultation with the industry.

To resolve the issues faced by the industry due to the order, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has introduced amendments.

According to a government notification, Hermetic Compressors of more than 7000 W (2 TR) capacity have been removed from the order for one year for the manufacturers of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and related parts.

It has also exempted 200 numbers of goods or articles imported per year for the purpose of research and development by the manufacturers.

These imported goods and articles however will not be allowed to be sold in the market and should be disposed of as scrap.

"The OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) shall maintain a year-wise record of such goods or articles and furnish the same, if so desired by the Government," it said.

Exemption have also been given to 6,000 hermetic compressors and heat exchangers domestically manufactured or imported for maintenance and sales per year by each of the manufacturers.

This is "subject to the condition that such manufacturers shall declare its old stock" of hermetic compressors and heat exchangers, it added.

The DPIIT initially issued Air Conditioner and its related Parts, Hermetic Compressor and Temperature Sensing Controls (Quality Control) Order, 2019 on December 5, 2019.

The Temperature Sensing Controls were dropped from the list subsequently as requested by the industry due to practical difficulties.

The date of implementation of the QCO was extended three times keeping in view of difficulties faced by the AC manufacturers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to align with the date of implementation of BEE energy table, non-availability of adequate testing labs, and inability of BIS to undertake in-person audits of foreign manufacturers due to restrictions on foreign travel.

"In response to resolve the issues faced by the Industry regarding the said QCO...DPIIT introduces amendments in the Quality Control Order vide E-Gazette notification dated 2nd January 2024 for the smoother implementation and Ease of doing business by providing certain relaxation/ exemptions," the department said.

The DPIIT is establishing a quality control regime in the country for the industrial sectors under its domain in association with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Industry and other stakeholders.

QCOs will not only improve the manufacturing quality standards in the country but also enhance the brand and value of 'Made in India' products.

These initiatives, coupled with development testing labs, product manuals, accreditation of test labs etc. shall aid in the development of a quality ecosystem in India.