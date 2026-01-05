Govt removes import restrictions on low ash metallurgical coke

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The government has removed import restrictions on low ash metallurgical coke, having ash content below 18 per cent, according to a notification.

On December 31, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in a notification, said it is extending import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke from January 1 till June 30, 2026.

However, through a notification dated January 3, it said: "Import of low ash Metallurgical Coke (having ash content below 18 per cent), including coke fines/coke breeze and ultra-low phosphorous metallurgical coke, is free". PTI RR BAL BAL BAL