Govt removes import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The government has removed import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke, having ash content below 18 per cent, according to a notification.

The restrictions were removed as the government has imposed an anti-dumping duty on low-ash metallurgical coke.

"Import of low-ash Metallurgical Coke (having ash content below 18 per cent), including coke fines/coke breeze and ultra-low phosphorous metallurgical coke, is free," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification dated January 3.

On December 31, the government had extended import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke from January 1 till June 30, 2026.

The extension was approved because of the non-application of anti-dumping duty on the import of low-ash metallurgical coke, according to an official.

"But the Ministry of Finance accepted the imposition of Anti-dumping duty; therefore, the restriction was removed by the DGFT," the official added.

India has imposed provisional anti-dumping duty in the range of USD 60.87-130.66 per tonne on low-ash metallurgical coke imports for six months. PTI RR BAL BAL