Govt removes mandatory registration for certain items under chip imports monitoring system

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The government has removed mandatory registration of certain electronic integrated circuits under the chip import monitoring system.

Under the system, importers of these items would have to provide advance information in an online system for import and obtain a registration number by paying a specific amount of registration fee.

"The requirement of compulsory registration under chip imports monitoring system has been discontinued with immediate effect," according to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

The items included electronic integrated circuits, memories and amplifiers. PTI RR MR