Govt removes port restrictions on some leather products

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The government on Monday removed port restrictions on exports of certain kinds of leather, including finished, wet blue and El tanned, a move hailed by sector exporters.

It has also revoked the requirement for testing and certification by the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) for finished Leather, wet blue Leather, crust leather and El (East India) tanned leather.

"The notification removes, with immediate effect, port restrictions on the export of" these leather products, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Leather exporters said the move would help in boosting the exports. PTI RR BAL BAL