Govt reopens textiles PLI scheme portal to invite fresh applications

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The government has reopened the portal for inviting fresh applications under the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles sector, according to an official statement.

The application portal will remain open till August 31.

"In view of the requests from the industry stake-holders, Ministry of Textiles has decided to reopen the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme portal for inviting fresh applications from interested companies under the PLI Scheme for Textiles for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and products of Technical Textiles. The portal will remain open upto 31 August 2025," the statement said.

All terms and conditions, as notified earlier through the respective scheme guidelines, shall continue to apply for the fresh applications.

"Ministry urges all interested companies to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications within the specified period," the Textile Ministry statement said.

Earlier, too, the portal was re-opened for a specified period to accept applications under the scheme.

In September 2021, the Centre had approved the PLI scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector, including MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/products of technical textiles to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. PTI RSN TRB