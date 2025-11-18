Govt rescinds quality control order requirement for viscose staple fibre

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) In a major step to address raw material accessibility and foster growth in the textile industry, the government on Tuesday said it has rescinded the quality control order requirement for viscose staple fibre with immediate effect.

The removal of the quality control order (QCO) on viscose staple fibre (VSF) is expected to ensure seamless access to quality raw material, enhance global competitiveness, and drive industry-led growth to support these national objectives, the Textile Ministry stated.

The move follows due consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and key industry stakeholders.

"This decision directly responds to persistent industry concerns about supply constraints and higher costs, and demonstrates the government's commitment to improving ease of business for textile manufacturers, exporters, and MSMEs," the ministry stated.

It comes at a crucial time as India's textile sector pursues the ambitious Vision 2030 -- aiming to boost domestic consumption and meet the target of USD 100 billion in exports while growing the total textiles and apparel market to USD 350 billion.

The ministry said it will continue to engage with stakeholders, prioritising evidence-based policies to sustain momentum for domestic manufacturing, exports, and job creation, paving the way for India's emergence as a leading global textile hub.

Last week, the government revoked 14 quality control orders on chemicals and polymers used in various industries, including the textile sector, a move that will help India in increasing its exports of goods.

The Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, had issued a notification rescinding 14 quality control orders (QCOs). Out of these, seven QCOs are on fibre intermediates affecting the textile value chain.

The seven QCOs related to products used in man-made fibre (MMF) textile included Terephthalic Acid, Ethylene Glycol, Polyester Spun, Grey and White Yarn, Polyester Industrial Yarn (IDY), Polyester Staple Fibres (PSF), Polyester Continuous Filament Fully Drawn Yarn, and Polyester Partially Oriented Yarn.

The remaining 7 QCOs were related to other industries, including the automobile sector.

These were Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyethylene Material for Moulding and Extrusion, Polypropylene (PP) Materials for Moulding and Extrusion, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Homopolymers, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Copolymers, Polyurethanes, and Polycarbonate.