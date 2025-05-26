Govt restricts cabinet hinges priced below Rs 280 per kilogram

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The government on Monday imposed import restrictions on cabinet hinges priced below Rs 280 per kilogram to discourage cheap inbound shipments of these goods from countries like China.

These hinges are essentially hardware components. It connects cabinet doors to their frames.

"Import of Cabinet Hinges having a CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of less than Rs 280 per kilogram, is restricted," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Now, importers would have to seek permission or a license from the DGFT if the price of these hinges is below Rs 280 per kilogram.

Earlier, there were no restrictions on these imports. They are mainly imported from countries like China, Italy and Germany.