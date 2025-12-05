Govt reviewing panel report on reinstating Rs 2,300/ton fixed cost for urea units: Patel

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Centre is examining a report from the Chief Advisor (Cost) in the Ministry of Finance on reinstating a minimum fixed cost of Rs 2,300 per tonne for certain public sector undertakings (PSUs) and cooperative urea units, Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel informed Parliament on Friday.

Responding to a query from BJP MP Parshottambhai Rupala seeking a timeline for resolving the issue under the Modified New Pricing Scheme-III (NPS-III), Patel said the Department of Fertilisers had approached the Department of Expenditure following observations by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC).

The EFC had recommended referring the costing-related matters to the Chief Advisor (Cost) for scrutiny and recommendations. Accordingly, the department requested an examination of reinstating the Rs 2,300 per metric tonne (MT) provision with retrospective effect from April 2, 2014, she said in her written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"The report of the Chief Advisor (Cost) has been received in the department, which is currently under examination," Patel said.