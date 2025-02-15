Govt reviews 21 issues affecting 14 infra projects in Gujarat, Rajasthan

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reviewed as many as 21 issues affecting 14 infrastructure projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan for their redressal, an official statement said on Saturday.

The meeting chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia was attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents, The meeting, it said, was focused on expediting issue resolution through enhanced inter-ministerial and state coordination facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG).

"21 issues across 14 significant projects were reviewed, including four projects under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 13,162 crore. Additionally, seven issues pertaining to one private project, valued at Rs 600 crore, were also reviewed," it said.

One of the projects included the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat.

"Once operational, the park is expected to generate about 81 billion units of clean electricity annually, significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels," the DPIIT said, adding Reliance Jio's 5G/4G expansion project was also reviewed.

Bhatia asked the relevant authorities to take a proactive approach in addressing pending issues.