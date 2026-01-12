Govt revokes quality control order on solder wires

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The government on Monday revoked the quality control order (QCO) on Flux Cored Solder Wire used in multiple industries, including electronics and automobiles.

The order for the product was issued in September 2023.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016, the Central Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do in the public interest and after consulting the Bureau, hereby rescinds the notification of the Government of India, Flux Cored Solder Wire (Quality Control) Order, 2023," a DPIIT notification said.

Last year, the government revoked multiple quality control orders on certain chemicals and polymers. PTI RR BAL BAL