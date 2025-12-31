Govt rolls out Rs 4,531-cr market access support for exporters

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The government on Wednesday launched Rs 4,531 crore market access support for exporters under which financial support will be provided to participate in activities such as international fairs and exhibitions.

It will help exporters at some time when they are facing a steep 50 per cent tariff by the US.

The measure is a part of the Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission.

Under the Market Access Support, Rs 4,531 crore will be allocated over six years (2025-31) and Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for 2025-26.

Director General of Foreign Trade Ajay Bhadoo said under the measure structured financial and institutional support will be provided for activities including Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets (RBSMs) organised in India.

A forward-looking three-to-five-year calendar of major market access events will be prepared and approved in advance, enabling exporters and organising agencies to plan participation well ahead of time and ensuring continuity of market development efforts.

A minimum participation of 35 per cent MSMEs has been mandated for supported events, with special prioritisation being accorded to new geographies and smaller markets to encourage export diversification, he said.

Delegation size has been benchmarked at a minimum of 50 participants, with flexibility provided based on market conditions and strategic relevance.

Small exporters with export turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh in the preceding year will be provided partial airfare support to encourage participation of new and small exporters.