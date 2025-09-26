Govt rolls out upgraded logistics data bank system for export container, truck tracking

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The second version of the logistics data bank system will enable real-time tracking of export containers on the high seas and movement of trucks within the country, a senior government official said on Friday.

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) CEO and Managing Director Rajat Kumar Saini said the move would help enhance logistics efficiency and reduce logistics costs for the industry.

The system will also help monitor trucks' compliance with regulations, he said.

"The system will enable real-time tracking and assessment of logistics performance, supporting better planning, higher efficiency, and cost reduction," Saini told reporters here.

The initiative will serve as an important tool for both industry and government to strengthen competitiveness, improve supply chain management, and make logistics in India more efficient and business-friendly.

Developed by NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDSL), the upgraded system will enhance the logistics tracking platform that enables export container tracking on high seas, along with multi-modal shipment visibility.

He added that it allows exporters to track containers even after departure from Indian ports across international waters, improving coordination and enhancing credibility in global markets.

It also offers multi-modal visibility across road, rail, and sea using container, truck, or trailer numbers, as well as railway FNRs (Freight Number Record).

A live container heatmap provides location-based views of container distribution across the country, helping stakeholders and policymakers identify imbalances and respond proactively to potential bottlenecks, he added.

Talking about the progress in the development of 12 industrial cities, Saini said work is progressing at a faster pace.

"By December, work will start in 11 out of 12 cities," he said.

The Union Cabinet in August approved 12 new industrial cities in 10 states to boost domestic manufacturing with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore.

It span across 10 states and was planned along six major corridors.