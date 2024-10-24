Govt sanctions over Rs 1,100 cr projects for Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government has sanctioned over Rs 1,100 crore projects for Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, Gadkari said, "In Andhra Pradesh, we have sanctioned Rs 252.42 crore for the upgradation and development of a 6-lane elevated corridor at Ranasthalam, Srikakulam." He said this project will be instrumental in alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road safety and improving urban mobility while also creating new socio-economic opportunities.

Gadkari also announced approval of upgradation and development of the Gyaraspur to Rahatgarh section of National Highway-146 in Madhya Pradesh with a budget allocation of Rs 903.44 crore.

As part of the Bhopal-Kanpur corridor, this project will strengthen regional trade and commerce, promote connectivity, and enhance the overall quality of life by boosting economic activities, he added. PTI BKS BKS SHW