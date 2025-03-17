Govt says 11 airports identified for operations under public private partnership

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday said 11 airports, including six small airports, have been identified for operations under the public-private partnership.

As per National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), 25 airports operated by the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) have been earmarked for leasing over the 2022 to 2025 period.

The airports are Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajahmundry.

"Eleven airports consisting of select five (5) airports viz. Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Trichy, clubbed/paired with six (6) smaller airports have been identified for their operation, management and development under Public Private Partnership (PPP)," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Currently, there are 159 operational airports in the country.