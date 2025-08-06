Govt says 16.51 lakh households benefitted from rooftop solar installations under PM Surya Ghar

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Around 16.51 lakh households have been benefitted from rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG:MBY) till July 2025, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The minister for new and renewable energy (MNRE) made the remarks in reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

"A total of 58,01,654 no. of applications have been submitted on the National Portal and 16,50,969 no. of households have been benefitted with rooftop solar installations under the scheme as on 31.07.2025," Joshi said.

The scheme is being implemented by his ministry since February 2024, and targets to achieve rooftop solar installations in one crore households in the residential sector by 2026-27, the minister stated.

As per the data shared by the minister, Arunachal Pradesh has reported nil installations under the scheme, while Meghalaya and Sikkim have seen installations in single digits at 6 and 9, respectively.

As of July 2025, Maharashtra has reported highest rooftop installations under PMSG:MBY at 2,34,736, followed by 2,28,507 in Gujarat and 1,20,866 in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the MNRE, state-owned SECI has received a bid of Rs 55.75/kg in the first auction for procurement of green ammonia under the SIGHT programme of National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Reacting to the development, Joshi in a post on X termed it "a landmark moment in India's green energy journey!" SECI has successfully conducted its first-ever Green Ammonia auction under the National Green Hydrogen Mission marking a new era of clean energy innovation and self-reliance, the minister said. PTI ABI HVA