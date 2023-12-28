Govt says 30 companies taking advantage of PLI scheme for making millet-based products

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Around 30 companies, including 22 MSMEs, are taking advantage of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing millet-based products, according to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Advertisment

The PLI for Millet Based Products (PLISMB) was carved out of the savings of the main PLI Scheme for the Food Processing Industries (PLIFPI) to encourage the use of millets in Ready to Cook/Ready to Eat (RTC/RTE).

According to the ministry, around 30 companies, including 22 MSMEs, are involved in the promotion of millet-based products under the PLISMBP.

The PLISMBP scheme -- approved in August with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore arising out of the savings from other segments -- envisages the use of a minimum of 15 per cent millet content in the approved food products, it said in a statement.

Otherwise, under the PLISFPI, 176 proposals under different categories have been approved so far and about Rs 584.30 crore incentive has been released, it added. PTI LUX TRB