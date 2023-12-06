Govt says 31 states, UTs adopted model bylaws for PACS

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said 31 states and Union Territories have adopted the model bylaws that aim to bring professionalism, transparency and accountability in the operation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

After incorporating the suggestions received, the model bylaws were circulated to all states/ UTs on January 5, 2023 for their adoption by PACS, he said.

"Model bylaws have been adopted by 31 states/UTs," Shah said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

By adopting the model bylaws, PACS would be able to serve as multi-service centres, improve their operational efficiency, transparency and accountability and provide agricultural credit and various non-credit services in rural areas, he said.

Further, this will help farmers in getting short-term, medium-term and long-term credit and other services such as fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, storage facilities, banking services, at one stop for meeting their varied needs.

Farmers will also be able to obtain benefits of social security schemes, micro insurance, etc. Through diversification of business activities, the model bylaws will also enable farmers to get additional and stable sources of income, he added.

The minister said the model bylaws will enable PACS to diversify their business activities by undertaking more than 25 business activities.

Provisions have also been made to make the membership of PACS more inclusive and broad-based, giving adequate representation to women and Scheduled Castes/Schedules Tribes, he added. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU