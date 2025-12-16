Govt says 4.75 lakh patent applications pending at processing stage

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) As many as 4,75,814 patent applications are pending at different stages of processing as of November this year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said the number of patent applications being filed annually has nearly doubled over the last 5 years on account of several initiatives taken by the government.

The number of applications pending for examination is 4,26,948, while the applications pending for re-examination and/or disposal are 48,866.

In a separate reply, Parliament was informed that India exported goods worth Rs 1,037.78 crore to Pakistan during May-October this year, while imported products worth Rs 57 lakh.

According to data provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the House, the top exports from India to Pakistan are drug formulations (Rs 673.84 crore), drug intermediates (Rs 148.52 crore), some chemicals, and petroleum products (Rs 46.94 crore).

The imports include some chemicals, plastic raw material and drug intermediates during May-October this year. PTI RR ANU ANU