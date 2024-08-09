Govt says 55pc work of new plastic park in Mangalore completed

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) About 55 per cent work of a new plastic park in Mangalore, Karnataka has been completed and the delay in completion of some activities is due to litigation pertaining to the land, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said a plastic park in Ganjimutt, Mangalore with total cost of Rs 62.78 crore was approved in January 2022.

The central government's share was Rs 31.38 crore in the project, which is to be completed in five years from the date of final approval.

The minister said as per the information received from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), 55 per cent of the work in the project has been completed.

"KIADB has informed that there has been a delay in the completion of some activities of the project due to litigation issues pertaining to 9.33 acre of land," she said.

However, the project is within the approved time limit, she said adding that there is no cost escalation in the project. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU