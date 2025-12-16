Govt says 7.71 lakh households got zero electricity bills under PM's Muft Bijli Yojana

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has delivered zero electricity bills to over 7.7 lakh households in the country out of the total 24.35 lakh households benefited under the scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The Centre launched PM Surya Ghar in February 2024 with an aim to achieve rooftop solar (RTS) installations in one crore households in the residential sector by FY 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.

"As on December 9, 2025, a total of 19,45,758 RTS (rooftop solar) systems have been installed across the country, benefitting 24,35,196 households," Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

According to his reply, the scheme delivered zero electricity bills to 7,71,580 households.

Under the scheme, central financial assistance of Rs 13,926.25 crore has been released while 8,30,617 loan applications sanctioned till December 9, 2025.

In another reply, the minister informed the House that the PM-KUSUM scheme has empowered farmers as ‘Urjadata’, and has crossed the 20-lakh beneficiary mark.

Under Component A of the scheme, farmers are enabled to adopt solar energy, becoming Urjadata along with Annadata and enhance their income.

Farmers can lease their land for installation of solar power plants and can earn up to Rs 80,000/hectare /year. For the plants commissioned under Component A, the median average income is Rs 4.5 lakh/MW per month.

Under Component B, the existing diesel pumps are replaced with solar pumps. Assuming consumption of 4.6 litres per day (for 5 HP pumps) and with current diesel cost of around Rs 87/litre, farmers can achieve the breakeven in less than a year. This results in savings of at least Rs 60,000/year for farmers.

Under Component C, farmers can earn Rs 25,000/acre/year by leasing the land for installation of solar projects.

In another written reply on National Green Hydrogen Mission, the minister informed the House that under the incentive scheme for Electrolyser Manufacturing, 15 companies have been awarded a total manufacturing capacity of 3,000 MW per annum. The total incentive awarded is Rs 4,440 crore.

Under the incentive scheme for Green Hydrogen production, 18 companies have been awarded a cumulative production capacity of 8,62,000 tonnes per annum, the minister stated.

Under the incentive scheme for procurement of Green Hydrogen for refineries, 2 companies have been awarded a total capacity of 20,000 tonne per annum.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), under National Green Hydrogen Mission has sanctioned four Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters (HVIC) namely Jodhpur HVIC, Pune HVIC, Bhubaneswar HVIC and Kerala HVIC, the minister stated in another written reply. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU