Govt says 88 pc area of Jamuna open cast project of SECL reclaimed; afforestation efforts initiated

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The government on Monday said 88.07 per cent of the area of Jamuna open cast project of Coal India arm SECL has been reclaimed.

The government has also taken steps towards environmental stewardship with its sustained reclamation and afforestation initiative, aiming to minimize the ecological footprints of coal mining.

The Jamuna OCP (Open Cast Project) in Madhya Pradesh of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) stopped mining in June 2014, on account of resource depletion.

"Following this, a meticulously planned mine closure was initiated. According to recent satellite data, 88.07 per cent of the quarry area has been successfully reclaimed, showcasing the Ministry's commitment to sustainable coal mining practices," the coal ministry said in a statement.

A substantial portion of the reclaimed land which covers 672 hectares, has been dedicated to afforestation efforts.

"This initiative is a testament to the Coal Ministry's commitment to sustainable development and responsible resource management.

"By adopting such comprehensive measures, the Ministry sets a precedent for the industry, demonstrating that economic activities like coal mining can coexist with environmental preservation," the ministry said. PTI SID DRR