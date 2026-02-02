Govt says AAIB probed 19 aircraft accidents, serious incidents in last one year

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has probed 19 accidents and serious incidents that happened in the last one year in the country, the government said on Monday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha that all aircraft accidents and serious incidents reported in the country in the last one year have been reviewed by the AAIB.

Investigations are carried out as per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13 and in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.

In a written reply, the minister said a total of 19 "accidents/serious incidents have occurred in last one year which are being investigated by AAIB".

Investigation for one serious incident has been completed and the report has been published on the AAIB website. Remaining other accidents/incidents are under investigation, he added.