Govt says certain onion consignments can be exported till Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The government on Thursday clarified onion consignments that have been handed over to the customs authorities and are registered in their systems before October 29 can be exported till November 30.

On October 28, the government imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year with a view to increase availability of the vegetable in the domestic market and to contain prices.

"Where onion consignment has been handed over to the customs before October 29, 2023... and is registered in their system/ where onions consignment has entered the customs station for exportation before this notification and is registered in the electronic systems of the concerned custodian of the customs station with verifiable evidence of date and time stamping of these commodities having entered the station prior to October 29.

"The period of export shall be up to November 30 this year," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

It added that the export duty paid before issuance of this notification would not be refunded. PTI RR SHW