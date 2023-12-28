Govt says no restrictions on tur, urad dal imports till March 2025

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The government on Thursday said there will be no restrictions on import of tur and urad dal till March 2025 as part of efforts to boost domestic supply and keep prices under control.

Tur and urad dal have been kept under free category, which means there will be no curbs on their imports.

"The free import policy of urad and tur stands extended up to March 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Currently, the free import policy for these pulses is in place till March 2024.

The government had allowed the import of tur, urad and moong dal under the 'free category’ with effect from May 15, 2021 and it was valid till October 31, 2021. Subsequently, the free regime with respect to import of tur dal and urad dal was extended. PTI RR SGC RAM