New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Department of Commerce on Monday sought suggestions from stakeholders on the draft procedure for control of pesticide residues in sesame seeds for export to the US.
The comments can be shared before August 12.
The ministry said it has received a request from the Indian Oil Seeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) to introduce a procedure for the export of sesame seeds like the procedure introduced for its export to the European Union (EU).
The department intends to finalise the procedure for control of residues of pesticides in sesame seeds for export to the US, it said.
*** Bank of Baroda launches deposit with up to 7.25 pc interest rate * State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday announced a new deposit product offering an interest rate of up to 7.25 per cent per annum.
The limited period offering, which comes amid slower deposit growth in the system, will pay depositors 7.25 per cent per annum for a tenor of 399 days and 7.15 per cent for 333 days, as per a statement.
*** Goldman Sachs elevates S Ramakrishnan, D Nambakam as India heads * Goldman Sachs on Monday promoted Sudarshan Ramakrishnan and Devarajan Nambakam as the co-heads of investment banking in India.
Both of them will be reporting to Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman and chief executive officer of the firm's business in India, a statement said. PTI RR AA SHW
Govt seeks comments on draft rule to control pesticide residues in sesame seeds
