Govt seeks Parliament nod to spend Rs 51,463 cr extra in current fiscal

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The government on Monday sought Parliament nod to spend net additional Rs 51,462.86 crore in the current financial year ending March, with a large chunk going towards pension and subsidy on fertiliser.

The gross additional spending sought by the government is over Rs 6.78 lakh crore, of which Rs 6.27 lakh crore would be matched by savings and receipts.

The net additional spending by the government would be Rs 51,462.86 crore in the current fiscal, as per the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

The additional expenditure includes Rs 12,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidy and Rs 13,449 crore towards pension for government employees, including for Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The total spending also includes defence pension of Rs 8,476 crore and Rs 5,322 crore to the Department of Telecommunications. PTI JD HVA