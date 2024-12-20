Govt seeks to boost domestic food processing machinery sector

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Food Processing Industries Secretary Subrata Gupta met with industry leaders and emphasised the crucial role of equipment manufacturers in modernising India's food processing sector.

At a roundtable meeting held on Thursday, business leaders called for a formal mechanism within the ministry to attract investments and develop standards for locally manufactured machinery, according to a government statement.

The discussions focused on raw material availability and regulatory requirements for manufacturers; technology transfer facilitation; research and development promotion and standards development for domestic machinery.

"The equipment and machinery sector plays a pivotal role in driving growth and modernisation of India's food processing industry," Gupta said at the meeting.

The ministry asked participants to work with Invest India, the government's investment promotion agency, and submit detailed proposals to address challenges in the sector. PTI LUX DR