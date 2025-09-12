Govt seeks to scale up tech, private players' role to ensure viability of coal gasification projects

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) With an aim to ensure viability and sustainability of coal gasification projects in the country, the government on Friday called for scaling up indigenous technologies and engaging with private players to attract investments.

The government aims to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal in the next five year.

Coal gasification is a process that converts coal into a synthetic gas (syngas), which is a mix of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and other gases, through high-temperature reactions with controlled amounts of oxygen and steam.

Speaking during a roadshow on coal gasification- surface and underground technologies, Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar also made an appeal to the stakeholders to think futuristically aligning every investment and innovation in coal gasification with global best practices in environmental protection, decarbonisation, circular economy principles and sustainable development goals.

She also stressed that coal remains the nation's most predominant source of energy.

Outlining the coal ministry's vision, she said coal gasification is being positioned as a central pillar of India's energy transition and industrial expansion.

She also underlined that coal gasification provides an environmentally friendlier way to utilise domestic coal reserves while producing clean fuels, chemicals, fertilisers and other value-added products essential for the country's self-reliance.

Earlier, the government had approved an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore as financial assistance for promoting coal, lignite gasification projects. PTI SID HVA