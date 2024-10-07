Govt sets target of 1,000 kg cotton yield per hectare for 11 states: Giriraj Singh

Singh New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said the government has set a cotton yield target of 1,000 kilograms per hectare across 11 top cotton producing states as it aims to replicate the best practices followed in Akola, Maharashtra.

The Akola model of cotton production, also known as the High-Density Planting (HDPS) model, is a technique that involves planting more cotton plants in a smaller space. The model is being used in Akola to increase cotton yields and is expected to be replicated across the country.

India's current yield of around 450 kg per hectare is much lower than competitors like China, Australia and Brazil, among others.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha are among the top cotton producing states in India.

"We have decided and developed a model (for cotton production) based on (best practices followed in) Akola, Maharashtra. It is true that world over, in Japan, Brazil, Australia, China, cotton is produced at 2,000-2,200 kg of which 35 per cent cotton is produced whereas our production is 450-500 kg," Singh said.

The Union minister for textiles further stated that the cooperation of all cotton industry stakeholders is essential for improving yields.

"We have set a target of 1,000 kg across the 11 states based on the Akola model, basis cooperation of all stakeholders," Singh said.

The minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Confederation of Indian Textile Industry. PTI RSN HVA