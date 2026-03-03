Govt sets up inter-ministerial group to monitor West Asia developments: Goyal

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The government has set up an inter-ministerial group, which is meeting daily to closely monitor developments in West Asia, Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Exporters have expressed apprehensions that escalating tensions in the West Asian region due to joint attacks by the US and Israel on Iran may impact India's trade.

"We have set up an inter-ministerial group that meets on a daily basis and is closely monitoring the developments in West Asia to assess any vulnerabilities -- in our shipping, logistics, export or even critical imports, and we will coordinate with inter-ministerial actions," Goyal said while addressing a post-Budget webinar.

During the first meeting of the group on Tuesday, he said, different ministries have suggested certain things.

"We shall work on those and continue to look for your valued suggestions in the Ministry of Commerce so that we can ensure the minimal impact of the West Asia crisis," he added. PTI RR TRB