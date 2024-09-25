Govt sets up special team to address grievances related to MCA21 portal

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The government has set up a special team to address stakeholders' grievances related to MCA21 portal, the key platform for submitting various filings under the companies and limited liability partnership laws.

There have been some issues faced by the stakeholders in using the portal.

With respect to the portal, the corporate affairs ministry on Wednesday said it has a regular review system for the concerns raised by the stakeholders through emails, helpdesk system, ticketing tools, chatbot and social media handles.

"As a further measure of resolving issues of urgent nature, a special team has been constituted which will look into the grievances for efficient disposal, suggest systemic solutions, if required, and provide better guidance to the stakeholders for their compliances on MCA21 portal," it said in a release.

Under the laws, companies and LLPs are required to submit the 2023-24 annual filings to the ministry in the coming months.

There are more than 17 lakh active companies in the country.

The portal allows electronic filing of various documents under the Companies Act and the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act. Both these laws are implemented by the ministry. PTI RAM DRR