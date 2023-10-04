Govt sets up turmeric board, aims to increase export to USD 1 billion by 2030

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday set up National Turmeric Board which would focus on growth of production and exports of the herb widely know for its medicinal properties.

The government has chalked out a plan to increase turmeric exports to Rs 8,400 crore, or USD 1 billion, per annum (by 2030) from the existing Rs 1,600 crore, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while briefing the media about the Union Cabinet decision in its meeting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting up of the board on Tuesday at a function in Telangana and the Centre has notified the proposal on Wednesday, he said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on the occasion said the decision to set up a board for turmeric fulfils a long-pending demand of farmers of Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

He also said farmers in Telangana did not wear slippers or shoes for the past 15 years to press for their demand of setting of up a dedicated board for turmeric.

"Our cadres have distributed slippers to the farmers of Telangana after this announcement," he said.

The board will help promote research and development, focus on capacity building and skill development of turmeric growers for harnessing greater benefits out of value addition.

The board will also promote the quality and food safety standards and adherence to such standards of the herb, a commerce ministry statement said.

The board shall have a chairperson to be appointed by the Centre, members from the Ministry of AYUSH, Departments of Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Commerce & Industry of the central government, senior state government representatives from three states (on rotation basis), it said.

Select national/state institutions involved in research, representatives of turmeric farmers and exporters, and a secretary to be appointed by the Department of Commerce will also be part of the board, the statement added.