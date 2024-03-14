Govt suspends NALCO Director Radhashyam Mahapatro on disciplinary grounds

New Delhi: Ministry of Mines has suspended Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR) of NALCO with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds.

In an exchange filing, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) on Thursday said it has been informed by the ministry that Mahapatro has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The ministry has assigned the additional charge of Director (HR) to Jagdish Arora, Director (Projects & Technical) with effect from March 14, for the suspension period or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the filing said.

Bhubaneswar-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminium companies in the country.