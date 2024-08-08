Govt taken steps to start trial, assessment of caller name display implementation by telcos: MoS Telecom

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The government has taken necessary steps to start the trial and assessment of implementation of calling name presentation (CNAP) service by telecom service providers, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on 'Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks' was received on February 23, 2024, where the regulator recommended that prior to the implementation of CNAP service on pan-India basis in Indian telecommunication network, a trial and assessment of implementation of CNAP service should be undertaken in one licensed service area (LSA).

"The necessary steps have been taken by the government to start the trial and assessment of the implementation of CNAP service by Telecom Service Providers," Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. PTI MBI HVA