Govt takes steps to cut energy consumption by 89 Mtoe in 2030: Minister

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The government has chalked out a plan which is aimed at reducing energy consumption by 89 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 2030, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said plans have been prepared across key sectors namely industry, buildings (including appliances), transport and others/miscellaneous.

"By implementing these plans, it is aimed to reduce the energy consumption by 89 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 2030 as compared to the scenario in which these interventions are not carried out," he said.

Naik had earlier said India is likely to have 777 GW power generation capacity, including 500 GW clean sources and about 277 GW fossil fuel-based, to meet the projected peak demand of about 335 GW by 2030.

The minister further said the Bureau of Energy Efficiency has taken several initiatives to promote energy efficiency in industry, transport and domestic sectors. The Perform, Achieve and Trade scheme aims to improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive industries.

It sets sector-specific energy reduction targets, allowing industries to earn Energy Saving Certificates for exceeding targets, which can be traded on power exchanges. This incentivizes cost-effective energy savings while providing flexibility in compliance.

Under the Standards and Labelling programme, the major energy-consuming appliances are given star rating from 1 to 5, with 5 stars as the most efficient appliance.

The Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC) for commercial buildings and the Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS) for residential buildings have been published for energy savings in building sector. These codes are to be adopted and implemented by the States / local bodies. Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency norms for passenger cars for energy savings in the transport sector.