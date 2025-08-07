Govt takes various measures to check road mishaps: Gadkari

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The government has taken various measures to check road mishaps, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, while seeking the participation of the general public to eradicate this "social problem".

The minister also said 100 road safety audits have been conducted across various locations in the country, and he will hold a press conference to share the details of it after the Parliament session gets over.

"Road accident is a social problem. I accept that the success we got in other areas, we could not get here (road accidents)," the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said, addressing an industry event in the national capital.

Around 5 lakh accidents occur in India (annually) and around 1.80 lakh people lose their lives to such incidents, Gadkari said.

"I request the public to follow traffic rules and drive safely. If you see a red light, stop. Wear a helmet while driving two-wheelers," he said, replying to a question about whether there are ways to reduce the number of accidents in the country.

As part of efforts to improve road safety, the government took several steps. It brought 6 airbags in four-wheelers, an electronic braking system in two-wheelers, and thirdly increased the penalty. "But fourth is related to the public. Public awareness should be there," he noted.

Besides, the government is running various campaigns to create awareness against accidents at various levels and in 22 languages to reduce the number, Gadakri said, adding that he is hopeful the number will come down with government initiatives and public awareness.

The minister also said that projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore have already been awarded, and the target is to take the number to Rs 5 lakh crore before March next year.

The aim is to award projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore annually in the future.

Citing a study, Gadkari said the cost of logistics has also come down from 16 per cent earlier on account of improved road infrastructure in the country. Efforts are on to bring it down to the level of 9 per cent by December this year.