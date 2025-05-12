Govt terminates services of CMD of Solar Energy Corporation of India

New Delhi: The Centre has terminated the services of former IAS officer Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, who was serving as the chairman and managing director of the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

New and Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi has been given the additional charge of the CMD's post at the SECI.

The order terminating Gupta's services, which came more than a month ahead of the completion of his tenure, did not cite any reason for the move.

The 1987-batch Gujarat-cadre former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was appointed to the post on June 13, 2023 for a period of two years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the termination of Gupta's services with immediate effect, the personnel ministry said in an order dated May 10.

Gupta assumed charge as the CMD of the SECI on June 15, 2023.

Before joining the SECI, he worked as the secretary in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The SECI is the leading Navratna central public sector undertaking, dedicated to the development and expansion of renewable energy capacity in the country.

The Centre on Monday gave the additional charge of the post of the CMD, SECI to Sarangi.

The competent authority has approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post "till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders", according to another order issued by the personnel ministry.