Govt to constitute task force for next-generation reforms: PM

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the setting up of a task force to suggest next-generation reforms with an aim to promote the country's economic growth and move ahead on the path of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed nation by 2047.

"We have decided to constitute a task force for next-generation reforms. This force will work within a set time-frame to align existing laws with the needs of the 21st century and prepare the nation to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he said while addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day.

He said to fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat, India is building a modern ecosystem in every sector, making the nation self-reliant.

The government, Modi said, has already undertaken a series of reform measures in areas such as foreign direct investments (FDI), reducing compliance burden, ending obsolete laws, and simplification of rules.

The government has also brought reforms in the country's income tax laws.

A bill to decriminalise minor offences will be presented in Parliament next week.

"We need to do more reforms," Modi said. PTI RR NKD HVA