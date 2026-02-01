Business

Govt to create network of over 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites, says FM

New Delhi (PTI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government will create a network of over 1,000 accredited Indian clinical trial sites.

Major clinical trial sites in the country are currently located in big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

She also proposed credit-linked subsidy programme to encourage livestock farmer producer organisations to promote employment opportunities.

In her Budget speech, the finance minister announced the launch of Bharat Vistar, a multilingual AI tool to integrate agri stack; and setting up of 'She Marts' as community-owned retail outlets.

