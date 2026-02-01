New Delhi (PTI): In efforts to help the MSMEs, the government will develop a cadre of "corporate mitras" in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement as she presented the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday.

In her speech, the minister also said the government will set up an 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' Standing Committee to recommend measures focusing on the services sector.

The cadre of "corporate mitras" will help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to meet their compliance requirements at affordable costs.

Also, the government will facilitate professional institutions such as ICAI, ICSI, ICMAI to design short-term modular courses and practical tools to develop the cadre of corporate mitras, Sitharaman said.

In announcements related to the agriculture sector, the minister said support will be provided for high-value crops such as sandalwood, walnuts apart from having a coconut promotion scheme to increase production.

Also, the Centre will partner with states to restore glory of sandal wood ecosystem, she added.