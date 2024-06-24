Govt to equip states for 21st Livestock Census at workshop on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The government will organise a workshop regarding the 21st Livestock Census on Tuesday with a view to equipping states and Union Territories with advanced tools for the census which will be held between September and December 2024.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, will be the chief guest. The workshop will see participation from Ministers of State S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian, alongside Department's Secretary Alka Upadhyaya.

The initiative involves using mobile technology for data collection, for the first time in the 105-year history of the census, an official statement said.

Officials will receive training on a new mobile app and software dashboard, designed to streamline the door-to-door survey process across India's villages and urban wards.

The Livestock Census, conducted quinquennially since 1919, has been the bedrock of numerous animal husbandry programmes. This year's edition promises to be the most comprehensive with a focus on capturing detailed data on domesticated animals and birds nationwide.

The day-long event will kick off with an inaugural ceremony, followed by sessions on census methodology and hands-on training with the new digital tools. An open forum will allow state representatives to address concerns and clarify doubts.

Key attendees will include Principal Secretaries and Secretaries from states and UTs, members of the Technical Committee for the 21st Livestock Census, and the Registrar General of India. PTI LUX SHW