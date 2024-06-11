Govt to focus on increasing contribution of renewables in India's energy matrix: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The government will continue to increase the contribution of clean energy in India's energy matrix, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, who took charge as Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy said on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by his wife, daughter and son-in-law.

Before taking charge, the minister along with his family members took off his footwear and offered prayers.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lot of development has happened in this sector and the country stands fourth globally in renewable energy in terms of installed capacity.

"The PM has put faith in me to lead this department and I will try to work hard to live up to his expectations," he said.

On the priorities for the sector, he said, "This (new and renewable) sector is already contributing towards India's energy security, and we will work in this direction. I will also review the 100-day plan which has now changed to 125 days." A long-time BJP worker, Joshi, was allocated the portfolio of New & Renewable Energy on Monday in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

He replaces R K Singh who lost the Lok Sabha election from the Arrah constituency.

Joshi is a five-time member of Parliament from the saffron party's bastion of Dharwad in Karnataka.

He won the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 97,324 votes, defeating Congress' Vinod Assoti in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. PTI ABI KKS ABI SHW