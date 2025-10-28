Govt to introduce underground coal gasification specific provisions within auction framework

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The government will for the first time bring in underground coal gasification specific provisions within the auction framework in the upcoming 14th round of sale of mines as it targets to gasify 100 million tonne of coal by 2030 to reduce the dependence on fossil fuel.

Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) will harness the country's deep-seated coal reserves' resources that are otherwise unmineable through conventional methods.

The 14th round of commercial coal mine auctions will be launched on Wednesday.

This innovative step is expected to reduce dependence on imported natural gas and crude oil while unlocking new avenues for investment, technological advancement, and employment generation across related sectors.

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest of the launch event.

During the auction a fresh set of fully explored and partially explored coal blocks will be put on offer, inviting participation from experienced miners, new entrants, and technology-driven enterprises alike.

The commercial coal mine auction launched in 2020 has played a key role in ramping up the domestic production of fossil fuel and ensuring a reliable supply to meet the nation's growing energy needs.

The upcoming auction aims to promote ease of doing business, attract diverse investments, and encourage wider industry participation.

The commercial auction framework has transformed the coal sector by introducing transparency, fostering competition, and increasing coal availability for domestic industries thereby reducing import dependence and supporting the vision of self reliance.

The ministry will also launch two digital platforms i.e the CLAMP and Koyla Shakti portals during the event.

The Coal Land Acquisition, Management and Payment (CLAMP) Portal is a unified digital platform developed to streamline and digitiSe processes related to land acquisition, compensation, and rehabilitation & resettlement (R&R) in the coal sector.

The Koyla Shakti Dashboard is a digital platform designed to revolutionise the coal sector through enhanced transparency, efficiency, and real-time coordination. PTI SID ANU ANU