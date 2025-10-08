Govt to invest Rs 900 crore to set up national satcom monitoring facility: Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The government has earmarked around Rs 900 crore for setting up a National Satcom Monitoring facility to safeguard the country’s data resources and spectrum assets, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

During a session on satellite communication at India Mobile Congress, the minister said that the Indian Satcom market, encompassing telecom and broadcasting, was valued at close to USD 4.3 billion last year, and it is expected to triple to around USD 14.8 billion by 2033.

"This remarkable trajectory is more than a matter of economics. It is destiny unfolding numbers. To power this vision, we are investing over Rs 900 crores in a national Satcom monitoring facility, an advanced centre that will safeguard India's all data resources, spectrum assets and ensure that all our gateways across the world serve all India at the same time," Scindia said.

The government has given licences to three private constellations- Eutelsat Oneweb, Jio SGS and Elon Musk-led Starlink to satellite broadband services in the country.

All the players are awaiting spectrum allocation from the government to roll out their services.

The minister said that Indian telecom players have connected 99.9 per cent of India's population with 5G connectivity with deployment of close to about 4.8 lakh towers across the nation.

"Now, as we step into the frontier of satellite communication, I say this with all conviction, India will not only deliver the fastest satellite rollout in the world, but will also redefine what Satcom means for humanity. We've done it before with 5G, the fastest rollout in the world in 20 months, and I promise we will do it again," Scindia said.

He said that satellite communication is no longer a luxury; it is a right and justice in the digital age.

"It is justice for the farmers in Ladakh, who deserve real-time updates. It is justice for the fishermen in Lakshadweep, who must access weather warnings to save lives. It is justice for the child in a tribal hamlet in Chhattisgarh, who must learn from the best teachers in the nation. It is justice for the doctor in flooded Assam, who must reach patients," Scindia said.

He said that satcom will complete the story of India, ensuring that no Indian is left behind.