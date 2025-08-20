Govt to launch 13th round of commercial coal mines auction on Thursday

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The government will launch the 13th round of commercial mines auction on Thursday.

The development assumes significance as the government seeks to ramp up coal production and ensure a sufficient supply of the dry fuel to meet the growing energy demand of the country.

"The ministry of coal is set to launch the 13th round of commercial coal mine auctions on August 21, 2025, in New Delhi," the coal ministry said in a statement. The upcoming round will continue to offer mines with the most liberal terms, promoting ease of doing business and attracting investments from a diverse set of stakeholders.

The Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will be the Chief Guest of the launch event.

"This event will mark another significant step towards enhancing transparency, competition, and self-reliance in India's coal sector. The commercial coal mine auction process, which has witnessed robust participation from both established and new industry players in every round, aims to accelerate coal production and ensure adequate supply for the nation's growing energy demand," it said.

The upcoming round will offer a fresh set of coal mines for auction, covering both fully explored and partially explored blocks, attracting diverse participation from experienced miners, new entrants, and technology-driven enterprises.

The event will also showcase the potential benefits of underground and surface coal gasification.

The coal mine development and production agreements (CMDPA) will be signed for 11 successfully allocated coal mines of the previous rounds of auction.

Launched in 2020, the commercial auction framework has transformed the coal sector by fostering transparency, driving competition, and increasing coal availability for domestic industries, thereby reducing dependence on imports. PTI SID MR