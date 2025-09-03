Govt to launch financing framework to reuse de-coaled mines

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The government will launch a financing framework to reuse the mines from which coal has been extracted on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The framework 'ARTHA' will be released during the 'Star Rating Awards Ceremony for Coal and Lignite Mines' in Mumbai.

"The occasion will mark the release of ARTHA, a green financing framework for repurposing de-coaled mines," the coal ministry said in the statement on Wednesday.

The event will recognise coal and lignite mines across the country for their exceptional performance in operational excellence, environmental care, safety, and community development. A comprehensive practitioner's guide for responsible and sustainable mine closure will also be released.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Satish Chandra Dubey, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Coal, representatives of coal PSUs, and industry stakeholders, will attend the event.