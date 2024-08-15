Govt to launch 'Kisan Ki Baat' to bridge farm-Science gap

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The government is set to launch 'Kisan Ki Baat', a monthly radio programme aimed at bringing scientific knowledge to farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday.

This initiative seeks to modernise agricultural practices and empower farmers with cutting-edge scientific information.

The programme will feature agricultural scientists, department officials, and the minister himself, providing crucial information on best practices and scientific advancements.

"Farmers often lack information, leading to misuse of pesticides. We must address this," Chouhan said, emphasizing the need for rapid transfer of scientific benefits to farmers.

'Kisan Ki Baat' is part of a larger strategy to revitalize India's agricultural sector. Chouhan stressed the importance of integrating Krishi Vigyan Kendras with farmers' needs and promoting discussions among agriculturists.

"Our goal is to transform India into a world food basket," the minister said at an Independence Day event attended by farmers. He also launched the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS) on this occasion.

Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing farmers, stating that previous governments had neglected to invite them to Independence Day celebrations.

The event was also attended by Ministers of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur and Bhagirath Chaudhary, along with ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak.